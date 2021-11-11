Endurant Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 508,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.93. 4,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,688. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.