Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases 2,070 Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

