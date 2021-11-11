Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENRFF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.