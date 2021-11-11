EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $108.45 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $109.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 72.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EnPro Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.