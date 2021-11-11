Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ETTX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

