Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.74 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.48 ($0.20). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 53,572 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.74.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.