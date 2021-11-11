Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 36,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

