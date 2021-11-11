Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

