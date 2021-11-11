Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Diane J. Silva Sells 500 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Diane J. Silva sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $20,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $490.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.
