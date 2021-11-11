Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Diane J. Silva Sells 500 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) EVP Diane J. Silva sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $20,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $490.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.