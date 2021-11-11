Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.41 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $83.35. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

