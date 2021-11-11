Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23. 2,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 699,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

