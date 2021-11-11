EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,242 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $239.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day moving average is $220.84. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

