EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

