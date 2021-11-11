EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

