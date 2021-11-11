EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Global Payments stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

