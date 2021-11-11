Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EDIT. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

