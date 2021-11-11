Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EDIT opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.
In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
