Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

