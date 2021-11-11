Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $642.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

