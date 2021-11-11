ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.