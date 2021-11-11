Etherisc DIP Token Price Tops $0.0895 on Major Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $16,098.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

