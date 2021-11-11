ETHPad (ETHPAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $25.18 million and $2.51 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

