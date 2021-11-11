EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,114.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00521321 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,367,572,236 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

