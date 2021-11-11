EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $65,203.62 and approximately $219,436.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.05 or 0.00423031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $653.32 or 0.01004815 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

