Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1,335.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Everbridge by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $812,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

