Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20-0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $102-102.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.13 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 542,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,409 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

