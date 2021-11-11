EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at 19.95, but opened at 21.37. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce shares last traded at 20.90, with a volume of 345 shares traded.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.38.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 18.56.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.