Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

EPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

