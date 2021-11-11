Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000 in the last ninety days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

