ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. ExlService also reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

