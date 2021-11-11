Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Exponent worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $120.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock worth $3,827,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

