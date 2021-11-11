Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.39.

EXE stock opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 138.33%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

