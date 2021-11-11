Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -250.36%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.