Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 7.7% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $195,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock valued at $824,684,082. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.61. 133,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,724,791. The firm has a market cap of $932.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

