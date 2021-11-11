FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005703 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00049048 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

