Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.