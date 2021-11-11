Federated Hermes Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

