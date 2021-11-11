Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

