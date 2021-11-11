Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.07 billion-$5.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 353,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,095. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $266.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

