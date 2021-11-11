FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

FGEN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

