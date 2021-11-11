Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.7179 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.