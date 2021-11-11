First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.48

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 3815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

