First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

