First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.
In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
