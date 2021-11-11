First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Down 11.9%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI)’s stock price was down 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

