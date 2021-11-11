First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FGBI stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $218.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

