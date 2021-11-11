First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) CFO Sells $63,004.89 in Stock

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.