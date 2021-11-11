First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.58 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

