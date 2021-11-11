First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,653 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

FHN opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

