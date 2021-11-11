First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.40 Million in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

