First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.67 Million in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.