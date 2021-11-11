First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.64 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

